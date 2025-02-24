Third Anniversary of Ukraine Invasion Commemorated at Saskatchewan Legislature

CANADA, February 24 - Released on February 24, 2025

Today, Legislative Secretary Responsible for Saskatchewan-Ukraine Relations Jamie Martens and representatives from Saskatchewan’s Ukrainian community, the Saskatchewan-Ukraine Relations Advisory Committee, and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress – Saskatchewan Provincial Council (UCC-SPC) gathered at the Legislative Building in Regina to commemorate the third anniversary of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

“This war has caused untold suffering to the people of Ukraine, some of whom have resettled here in Saskatchewan,” Martens said. “As a province with a rich Ukrainian heritage, Saskatchewan is proud to support those displaced by this terrible conflict. With open arms we will continue to make these newcomers feel welcome and at home in our communities.”

On Sunday, February 23, a car rally was organized to demonstrate support for Ukrainians by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), Regina Branch, that started at the Northgate Mall in Regina and concluded with a brief ceremony at the Holodomor Monument in Wascana Centre.

Since the conflict began, nearly 8,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Saskatchewan, many of which have been supported by programs offered through UCC-SPC and the Government of Saskatchewan.

“The UCC-SPC is grateful to Premier Scott Moe and the Government of Saskatchewan for their steadfast and reliable support for the Ukrainian people,” President of UCC-SPC Elena Krueger said. “From the early days of the conflict and the five charter flights that assisted hundreds to safely arrive in Saskatchewan, to the on-going financial support to UCC Saskatchewan, to various language and employment services, our provincial government truly does stand with Ukraine.”

Through a funding agreement with the UCC-SPC, the province continues to provide displaced Ukrainians with access to language training, settlement and community supports, as well as connections to employers in their local labour market.

In another show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the Provincial Capital Commission announced funding for necessary restoration work on the Holodomor Monument in Regina’s Wascana Centre, 10 years after its installation in the park. The monument memorializes the man-made famine endured by the Ukrainian people at the hands of the Soviet Union from 1932 to 1933.

"The Holodomor Monument in Wascana Centre is an important monument to remember the victims of the man-made famine, as well as reiterate our support for the people of Ukraine through the ongoing conflict," Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Eric Schmalz said. "This funding will help ensure that this important monument remains in Wascana Centre for years to come."

