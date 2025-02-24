Premier Leads Delegation of Saskatchewan Industry Leaders to Washington

CANADA, February 24 - Released on February 24, 2025

Today, Premier Scott Moe is leading a mission to Washington, D.C. alongside several Saskatchewan businesses and organizations. The delegation will meet with U.S. decision makers and business leaders to underscore the importance of a strong integrated economy.

"Saskatchewan companies play a critical role in North American food and energy security," Moe said. "I am returning to Washington to continue our efforts in de-escalating the threat of potential tariffs from, our largest trading partner, the U.S. The relationship between our jurisdictions has mutual benefit, and we are working with key stakeholders, industry leaders and government representatives on both sides of the border to build and protect our economies."

Saskatchewan's delegation includes representatives from Cameco, Evraz, Arizona Lithium, Cenovus, Whitecap Resources, Enbridge, North American Helium and the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce.

Minister of Agriculture Daryl Harrison is also traveling to Washington to attend the 2025 Winter Policy Conference of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) this week. The conference offers a unique opportunity to meet with state secretaries, commissioners and directors of agriculture, industry leaders and federal representatives to talk pressing agriculture and food policy issues.

"The future of Saskatchewan's agricultural sector is built on strong international relationships and our trade mission to the U.S. reinforces our commitment to open markets and collaboration," Harrison said. "Attending NASDA's Winter Policy Conference allows us to showcase Saskatchewan's world-class agri-food products and the contribution we make to North American competitiveness and food security, and to strengthen partnerships and advocate for policies that benefit our producers."

This advocacy is crucial to strengthening key relationships and emphasizing how highly integrated both economies are.

“Canada and the United States have a long-standing, positive commercial relationship in the civilian nuclear sector that has spurred economic growth and increased both energy and national security,” Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel said. “The Trump Administration’s pursuit of energy dominance and its support for domestic nuclear power will require Saskatchewan uranium - and Cameco's expertise and capacity across the nuclear fuel cycle.”

The U.S. is Saskatchewan's largest and most important trading partner. About $40 billion worth of imports and exports cross the border every year. Canada and U.S. are much stronger when operating in a tariff-free environment.

"Our Chamber colleagues in the United States share our commitment to open and mutually beneficial trade relationships, and today, we reaffirm that shared priority," Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO Prabha Ramaswamy said. "Through this mission, we aim to shape perspectives and inform decision-making by highlighting the economic consequences of tariffs on both of our economies."

In 2024, Saskatchewan's top exports to the U.S. were crude oil ($12.5 billion), potash ($4.2 billion), and canola oil ($2.9 billion). Agri-food products represented 21.9 per cent of total exports.

Saskatchewan exports lower the cost of living for millions of Americans and result in thousands of jobs on both sides of the border.

This mission runs from February 24 to 27, 2025.

