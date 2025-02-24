The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency Launches the President's Awards to Recognize Excellence in Public Safety

CANADA, February 24 - Released on February 24, 2025

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is launching the President's Awards, which will recognize achievement in public safety in the province. The SPSA is seeking nominations for awards available to both youth and organizations that have shown leadership in emergency preparedness.

The deadline for nominations is March 31, 2025. An awards ceremony will be held in the spring of 2025, in Prince Albert. Nominations can be made at saskpublicsafety.ca.

"These awards help showcase the incredible work of youth and organizations in the province," SPSA President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said. "It is paramount that we recognize and appreciate the efforts of those who help to keep our province safe and prepared."

The President's Award for Youth honours the high school student within the Emergency Services Response Training Program that has shown their commitment, skill, dedication and interest in helping others. Eligibility is one student from each school that holds the Emergency Services Response Training Program. This award can also be presented to a youth or child who has demonstrated a special commitment to enhancing public safety or performing lifesaving measures.

The President's Award for Prevention or Prevention Initiative honours a community, school or organization that has taken great steps to improve the preparedness within their specific jurisdiction. Consideration would be given to the impact on neighbouring communities.

More information on the awards is available at saskpublicsafety.ca.

Established in 2017, the SPSA is a Treasury Board Crown Corporation responsible for emergency management, Sask911, SaskAlert, the Civic Addressing Registry, wildfire management and fire safety.

