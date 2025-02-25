UNITAR Hosts High-Level Delegation from CIFAL Dominican Republic for Governance and Public Policy Training in Geneva

As part of the training, the delegation visited the Palais des Nations, gaining first-hand insight into multilateral diplomacy and global decision-making processes. The delegation also met with the Ambassador of the Permanent Mission of the Dominican Republic to the United Nations in Geneva, Mr Alcántara, and Ms Campagna, who shared perspectives on leveraging international cooperation to enhance governance and municipal administration. Ms Campagna, Vice President of the UN Global Initiative "United for Smart and Sustainable Cities", emphasised the importance of digital innovation and urban governance in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The closing ceremony, attended by key figures including Mr D’Aza, Mr Santos, and Mr Mejía, underscored CIFAL’s role as a catalyst for capacity-building and knowledge-sharing in the Dominican Republic.

With the support of UNITAR, CIFAL Dominican Republic aims to:

Expand training programmes tailored to national governance needs

Enhance intergovernmental and municipal collaboration

Foster private-public sector engagement for sustainable development

This high-level visit underscores the Dominican Republic’s dedication to governance excellence and international cooperation, further solidifying CIFAL Dominican Republic’s position as a regional hub for leadership, policy innovation, and sustainable development in Central America, Latin America, and the Caribbean.