The Navy’s carrier airwing flies further with Hercules’ new tanker approval

The test effort expands Hercules’ mission – and that of the Navy’s fleet reserve, which exclusively operates the aircraft – beyond its primary focus on logistics and cargo transport.

“Prior to this testing we only had a single aircraft cleared for refueling from the upgraded KC-130T,” said NAWCAD’s developmental test wing Commodore Capt. Elizabeth Somerville. “This advanced capability gives us flexibility in any future conflict.”

Naval aviation’s F-35B/C, F/A-18, EA-18. CH-53K, CH-47, H-60s and AV-8B were cleared for air-to-air refueling from KC-130T after testing by NAWCAD federal government engineers, testers, and military test pilots from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 20 along with industry partners who worked to make sure Hercules could safely refuel the aircraft with its upgraded NP2000 propeller system.

“If we look forward to any future fight, it’s going to take intense collaboration between all of the forces: Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Army, Coast Guard,” said Somerville. “Any resource that provides fuel airborne is going to be invaluable to all assets that are flying.”

The test effort significantly increases naval aviation’s operational reach and flexibility, as well as several international allies, following a request by U.S. Pacific Fleet.

The K-130T Hercules is a multi-role, long-range, land-based tactical aircraft that provides logistical support to fleet operating forces.

