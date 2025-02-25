Oxbridge Announces Pricing of $3.0 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement 

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR) (“Oxbridge Re”), together with its subsidiaries which is engaged in the business of tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) initially in the form of tokenized reinsurance securities, and reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United State, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase 705,884 ordinary shares in a registered direct offering. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also agreed to issue and sell unregistered Series A Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 529,413 ordinary shares, and unregistered Series B Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 882,355 ordinary shares. The combined effective offering price for each ordinary share and the accompanying Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants is $4.25. The Series A Warrants will be immediately exercisable, and will expire two years from the initial exercise date and will have an exercise price of $4.25 per share. The Series B Warrants will be exercisable on the earlier of shareholder approval or 6 months from issuance, and will expire five years from the initial exercise date and will have an exercise price equal to the lower of (i) the Nasdaq minimum price and (ii) from and after the date the Company receives shareholder approval, $4.25 per share.

The combined gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are estimated to be approximately $3.0 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about February 26, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

The ordinary shares are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-262590), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 6, 2022. The offering of ordinary shares will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of such registration statement. A prospectus supplement relating to the ordinary shares offered in the registered direct offering will be filed by the Company with the SEC. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone at (212) 895-3500.

The Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants to be issued in the concurrent private placement and the ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of such warrants were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and have not been registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW) (“Oxbridge Re”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements,” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

