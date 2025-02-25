Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Construction Partners and Skyworks and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

On January 23, 2025, Spruce Point Research ("Spruce Point") published a short report alleging, among other things, that Construction Partners' "business is under greater pressure than is widely understood, which is masked by poor transparency and aggressive financial presentation methods."

Following publication of the Spruce Point report, Construction Partners' stock price fell $10.20 per share, or 10.99%, to close at $92.78 per share on January 23, 2025.

For more information on the Construction Partners investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ROAD

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

On February 5, 2025, Skyworks issued a press release reporting its financial results for its fiscal quarter ended December 27, 2024. Among other items, Skyworks reported a greater than anticipated decline in quarterly revenue and stated that "[w]e anticipate a mid-to-high teens sequential decline in mobile[.]" Separately, Skyworks announced the appointment of Philip Brace as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 17, 2025. On this news, Skyworks' stock price fell $21.48 per share, or 24.67%, to close at $65.60 per share on February 6, 2025.

For more information on the Skyworks investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SWKS

