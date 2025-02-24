H.R. 1156, Pandemic Unemployment Fraud Enforcement Act

Bill Summary

H.R. 1156 would extend the statute of limitations from 5 to 10 years for federal criminal prosecution and civil enforcement actions for fraud related to the temporary unemployment programs enacted during the coronavirus pandemic. Under current law, the statute of limitations for those offenses will begin to expire in March 2025. Currently, states refer unemployment insurance claims involving allegations of fraud to the Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the Department of Labor (DOL) for further investigation. That office reviews cases and refers findings to the Department of Justice (DOJ) or other entities for criminal or civil prosecution.

The bill also would rescind direct appropriations provided for program integrity activities in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Estimated Federal Cost

The estimated budgetary effect of H.R. 1156 is shown in Table 1. The costs of the legislation fall within budget functions 500 (education training, employment, and social services), 600 (income security), and 750 (administration of justice).

Table 1. Estimated Budgetary Effects of H.R. 1156 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2025-2030 2025-2035 Increases or Decreases (-) in Direct Spending Estimated Budget Authority 0 * * * * * * * * * * * * Estimated Outlays -3 1 1 1 * * * * * * * * * Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Estimated Authorization * 2 1 1 1 * n.e. n.e. n.e. n.e. n.e. 5 n.e. Estimated Outlays * 2 1 1 1 * n.e. n.e. n.e. n.e. n.e. 5 n.e. n.e. = not estimated; * = between -$500,000 and $500,000. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 1156 would increase revenues by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2035 period.

Basis of Estimate

CBO assumes that the bill will be enacted in March 2025. Estimated outlays are based on historical patterns for existing and similar activities.

Direct Spending and Revenues

CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 1156 would increase net direct spending and revenues by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2035 period (see Table 2).

Table 2. Estimated Changes in Direct Spending Under H.R. 1156 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2025-2030 2025-2035 Increases or Decreases (-) in Direct Spending Extend the Statute of Limitations Estimated Budget Authority 5 * * * * * * * * * * 5 5 Estimated Outlays * 3 1 1 * * * * * * * 5 5 Rescind Funding for Program Integrity Activities Budget Authority -5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -5 -5 Estimated Outlays -3 -2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -5 -5 Total Changes Estimated Budget Authority 0 * * * * * * * * * * * * Estimated Outlays -3 1 1 1 * * * * * * * * * * = between zero and $500,000.

Extend the Statute of Limitations. Upon the enactment of H.R. 1156, CBO expects that DOL would provide additional funding to states to continue their referrals of cases to DOL and provide information about those cases to the department’s OIG and federal law enforcement agencies. Under current law, DOL has permanent authority to fund whatever amounts are necessary for those activities for pandemic-related programs. Using information from DOL, CBO estimates that under the bill the department would provide $5 million in additional funding to states, increasing direct spending by the same amount over the 2025-2035 period.

By extending the period for which DOJ could pursue prosecutions, CBO expects that H.R. 1156 would increase the collections of penalties and the recovery of additional benefits paid fraudulently in 2025 and subsequent years. That change would not affect state laws or rules governing the recovery of overpayments. Based on an analysis of data for similar offenses from the U.S. Sentencing Commission, CBO estimates that the increase in penalty collections would be insignificant. Criminal and civil fines are recorded in the budget as revenues; criminal fines are deposited into the Crime Victims Fund and spent without further appropriation. Thus, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 1156 would increase revenues and the associated direct spending from penalty collections by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2035 period. Additionally, using information from DOL and DOJ, CBO estimates that any additional recoveries of overpaid benefits, which are recorded as reductions in direct spending, would be insignificant. The extent to which any additional recoveries would happen is highly uncertain.

Rescind Funding for Program Integrity Activities. The bill would rescind $5 million in mandatory funding provided in the American Rescue Plan Act to state unemployment insurance agencies for program integrity activities, which are undertaken to ensure that benefits are paid correctly. Using information from DOL, CBO estimates that the rescission would decrease direct spending by $5 million over the 2025-2035 period.

Spending Subject to Appropriation

CBO assumes that if the statute of limitations were extended, more potential fraud cases would be referred to the OIG, and that office would continue to investigate cases it might otherwise have dropped. Using information from the Department of Labor, CBO estimates that the OIG would require an additional $5 million over the 2025-2030 period to handle those referrals and cases. Assuming appropriation of the estimated amounts, CBO estimates that outlays for those activities would total $5 million over the same period (see Table 1).

Pay-As-You-Go Considerations

The Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 establishes budget-reporting and enforcement procedures for legislation affecting direct spending or revenues. CBO estimates that enacting the bill would increase direct spending by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2035 period and increase revenues by less than $500,000 in every year and over the 2025-2035 period (see Table 3).

Table 3. CBO’s Estimate of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Effects of H.R. 1156, the Pandemic Unemployment Fraud Enforcement Act, as Ordered Reported by the House Committee on Ways and Means on February 12, 2025 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2025-2030 2025-2035 Net Increase or Decrease (-) in Outlays Pay-As-You-Go Effect -3 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Increase in Long-Term Net Direct Spending and Deficits

CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 1156 would not significantly increase net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2036.

CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 1156 would not significantly increase on‑budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2036.

Mandates

The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Federal Costs:

Jeremy Crimm (Department of Justice)

Meredith Decker (Department of Labor)

Mandates: Erich Dvorak

Estimate Reviewed By

Elizabeth Cove Delisle

Chief, Income Security Cost Estimates Unit

Justin Humphrey

Chief, Finance, Housing, and Education Cost Estimates Unit

Kathleen FitzGerald

Chief, Public and Private Mandates Unit

Christina Hawley Anthony

Deputy Director of Budget Analysis

H. Samuel Papenfuss

Deputy Director of Budget Analysis