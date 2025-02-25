MAXLINEAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating MaxLinear, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against MaxLinear on August 31, 2023 with a Class Period from June 6, 2023 through July 26, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of MaxLinear have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

During the Class Period, as detailed herein, defendants made false and misleading statements and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated the price of Silicon Motion ADSs and operated as a fraud or deceit on Class Period purchasers of Silicon Motion ADSs by misrepresenting the value of Silicon Motion’s business and prospects by concealing MaxLinear’s conclusions about the Merger and its decision to terminate the Merger Agreement. As defendants’ misrepresentations and fraudulent conduct became apparent to the market, the price of Silicon Motion ADSs fell precipitously as the prior artificial inflation came out of the ADSs’ price. As a result of their purchases of Silicon Motion ADSs during the Class Period, plaintiff and other members of the Class suffered economic loss, i.e., damages, under the federal securities laws.

If you are a long-term stockholder of MaxLinear, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

