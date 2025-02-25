Highest IQ Person Announced by World Memory Championships

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Memory Championships and World Memory Sports Council (WMSC) have officially announced that Dr. YoungHoon Kim of South Korea has achieved the highest recorded IQ 276 in history.As of 2024, Dr. YoungHoon Kim has been awarded the title of “The World’s Highest IQ Person Now”, with his record verified by Official World Record, World Memory Championships, and World Memory Sports Council (WMSC), which is in official partnership with Guinness World Records.Dr. YoungHoon Kim’s achievement cements his reputation as one of the most extraordinary intellectuals in modern history. His record-breaking IQ 276 score is a testament to his exceptional cognitive abilities and intellectual prowess.In 2025, Dr. YoungHoon Kim was appointed Vice-President of World Memory Championships and World Memory Sports Council (WMSC) after his official record for the world’s highest IQ was recognized.The World Memory Championships was founded by Tony Buzan, the inventor of Mind Maps, alongside Raymond Keene, a former British Chess Champion and International Chess Grandmaster. Over the years, the championship has produced some of the most remarkable minds in the world of memory and brain sports.Tony Buzan's World Memory Championships inherit the intellectual spirit of the legendary psychologist B.F. Skinner because Tony Buzan’s brother, Barry Buzan’s father-in-law, is B.F. Skinner.Among its most distinguished participants is Dr. Demis Hassabis, a five-time champion of Tony Buzan’s brain sports championships and the 2024 Nobel Prize winner. His achievements further highlight the intellectual calibre of Tony Buzan’s World Memory Championships.

