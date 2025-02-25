Agency Commissioner Nominees Announced

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the nomination of three New York State agency commissioners. The Governor nominates Denise Miranda as Commissioner of the State Division of Human Rights, Amanda Lefton as Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation; and Willow Baer as Commissioner of the State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities.

“As we work to make New York the best place to raise a family, it's critical to have a team in place with the skills and experience to make that goal a reality,” Governor Hochul said. “These three nominees have proven themselves to be strong leaders with a record of achievement — and they will play a pivotal role leading these state agencies.”

About Commissioner Denise Miranda

Denise Miranda was appointed by Governor Kathy Hochul in March 2024 as the Acting Commissioner of the Division of Human Rights (DHR).

During her first year at the Division, Ms. Miranda initiated a complete overhaul of the Division’s intake operations, increased staffing by 40 percent in the first six months, expanded education and outreach initiatives and engaged in wholesale organizational change to ensure and protect the Division’s legacy of being the first state agency in the country dedicated to protecting human and civil rights. In November of 2024, she launched the first statewide “Call Out Hate” campaign to support the work of the Division’s Hate and Bias Prevention Unit, which was created to combat prejudice and discrimination. At the close of the Acting Commissioner’s first year at DHR and with the Governor’s support, DHR saw a 30 percent increase in the agency’s budget and actively worked to increase the agency’s prevention efforts while hastening its processes for investigation and adjudication of claims.

Prior to this, Acting Commissioner Miranda served as the Executive Director of the New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs for seven years. She oversaw the agency’s operations, which included investigations into abuse and neglect, criminal prosecutions, and administrative disciplinary proceedings. Under her leadership, the Justice Center managed the care of over one million individuals, with a workforce of more than 425 employees and a $41 million operating budget.

About Commissioner Amanda Lefton

Amanda Lefton’s diverse career spans the public and private sectors, including previously serving as the Director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) within the Department of the Interior. Under her leadership, BOEM developed and implemented an ambitious federal offshore wind program creating a new industry of family supporting jobs and generational opportunity. Her collaborative approach brought together various stakeholders to responsibly manage the nation’s critical offshore energy and mineral resources.

Prior to her role as BOEM Director, Lefton served as the First Assistant Secretary for Energy and Environment for New York, where she led the State’s environmental and climate initiatives overseeing a portfolio of executive agencies including the DEC. She has also worked for The Nature Conservancy in New York as the Deputy Policy Director and climate mitigation lead, the Rochester Regional Joint Board of Workers United and the New York State Assembly and New York State Senate. Most recently, Lefton was the Vice President of Offshore Development, U.S. East at RWE — one of the world’s leading players in the offshore wind sector.

Originally from Queens, she grew up on Long Island and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University at Albany. She now resides in the capital region with her wife and stepchildren.

About Commissioner Willow Baer

Willow Baer is honored to be nominated as Commissioner of OPWDD. Prior to stepping up as Acting Commissioner, Willow served as OPWDD’s Executive Deputy Commissioner and oversaw the agency’s operational management, including planning, fiscal planning and oversight, and policy development. She was also responsible for oversight of agency staff in a broad range of capacities, including direct care support, clinical and medical staff in residential and non-residential settings, maintenance and operations.

Willow has served twice as Assistant Counsel to Governor Kathy Hochul, overseeing legal priorities and legislation across the fields of Human Services and Mental Hygiene. Additionally, Willow previously served as General Counsel to OPWDD, General Counsel and Deputy Commissioner for the Office of Children & Family Services, and as Counsel to the NYS Justice Center. Willow was named a ‘2024 Power Players in Health Care by Politics NY and amNY Metro.

Willow has spent her entire career working to protect and advocate for underrepresented populations. She will continue the agency’s work to ensure that New York is a state that is inclusive, supportive, and one that those with developmental disabilities live with meaningful choice and are proud to call home.

Acting Commissioner of the Division of Human Rights Denise Miranda said, “It is the honor of my career to be nominated by Governor Hochul to lead the Division of Human Rights. For nearly 30 years, I’ve dedicated my professional life to advancing civil rights and protecting vulnerable communities throughout New York State, and I am grateful to the Governor for entrusting me with this responsibility. I am elated to accept this nomination and to partner with the Governor to pave the agency’s next chapter as we celebrate 80 years of our NYS Human Rights Law. I look forward to vigorously protecting the civil rights of all New Yorkers.”

Incoming Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation Amanda Lefton said, “I am honored Governor Hochul has entrusted me to carry out the Department of Environmental Conservation’s critical mission. I am committed to delivering meaningful results to enhance the health and safety of communities all across the State and to protecting our environment and natural resources for future generations.”

Acting Commissioner of the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Willow Baer said, “I am grateful that, under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State has restored its status as a national leader in providing services to people with developmental disabilities with policies that prioritize greater independence, innovative housing options, and community integration. I am honored and excited to be nominated by the Governor to lead the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities and I am humbled every day to be doing this work alongside the many self-advocates and families throughout New York State who are fighting for equity and inclusion.”