Derby Barracks / DUI Drug, Possession of Cocaine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5000992
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 02/23/25 @ 2357 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 242 & Stateside Rd, Jay, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs & Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Daniel Hughes
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received several calls about a vehicle that ran into a snowbank in a parking lot at Jay Peak Resort. It was reported the operator was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Upon Troopers arrival, the operator was identified as Daniel Hughes who displayed several indicators of being under the influence of drugs. Troopers located what appeared to be several grams of Cocaine in Hughes vehicle. Hughes was subsequently taken into custody for Suspicion of DUI Drugs and possession of cocaine. He was the processed at the Derby Barracks and later released on a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/25 @ 0830
COURT: Orleans County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881
