Derby Barracks / DUI Drug, Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5000992

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 02/23/25 @ 2357 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 242 & Stateside Rd, Jay, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs & Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Daniel Hughes

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received several calls about a vehicle that ran into a snowbank in a parking lot at Jay Peak Resort. It was reported the operator was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Upon Troopers arrival, the operator was identified as Daniel Hughes who displayed several indicators of being under the influence of drugs. Troopers located what appeared to be several grams of Cocaine in Hughes vehicle. Hughes was subsequently taken into custody for Suspicion of DUI Drugs and possession of cocaine. He was the processed at the Derby Barracks and later released on a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/25 @ 0830

COURT: Orleans County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881