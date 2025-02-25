Fluent, Inc. to Announce Unaudited 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on February 28, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets on February 28, 2025. Fluent will host a conference call at 9:00 am ET on the same day to discuss the results, which should be considered preliminary and unaudited. The Company expects to report its audited full-year 2024 financial results on a Form 10-K to be timely filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The conference call can be accessed by phone after registering online at Fluent Conference Call or via audio at Audio Registration. The call and accompanying slide presentation will also be webcast simultaneously on the Fluent website on the Investor Relations Page. Please log in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required. Following the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available for one year on Fluent’s Investor Relations Page.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging diverse ad inventory, robust first-party data, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit https://www.fluentco.com/.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

InvestorRelations@fluentco.com

