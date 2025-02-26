Bryan Cooke, Author of 'Art Can Kill,' ON SALE NOW - Offers an Intriguing Look into the Secret World of Art

Bryan Cooke Art Can Kill - Bookcover

An Eye-Opening Exposé of Power and Prestige in the Art World, Art Can Kill is a must-read for art lovers and true-story enthusiasts.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Art Can Kill, veteran art handler Bryan Cooke lifts the veil on the hidden world of fine art. With over four decades of experience in the industry, Cooke has had the privilege of handling everything from priceless Rembrandts to Salvador Dalí’s rarest works. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with some of the most prominent names in contemporary art, gaining invaluable insights into the complexities and intrigues of the art world.

“Art is more than just what we see on a gallery wall, it has stories, intrigue, and a world of unexpected twists behind it. 'Art Can Kill' offers a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the art industry, from the collectors who shape its landscape to the challenges of preserving priceless masterpieces. Whether you're an art enthusiast or love a fascinating true story, this book will give you a whole new perspective on the art world,” says Cooke.

More than just a tell-all, Art Can Kill is a thrilling exposé of the art industry's high-stakes environment and unpredictable outcomes, where a single mistake can cost millions or even destroy an irreplaceable masterpiece forever. Readers will uncover:

1. The shocking truth about art forgeries, thefts, and cover-ups that are rarely seen or discussed.

2. The fascinating world of celebrity collectors, where art symbolizes prestige and influence.

3. The hidden challenges of art handling, from navigating risky conditions to witnessing tragic accidents.

4. How the high-stakes art market shapes masterpieces' movement, valuation, and preservation, often putting both the artwork and those who handle it at risk.

Cooke says, "'In 'Art Can Kill,' I aim to illuminate the historical significance of the art world, the triumphs, the tragedies, and the untold stories that have shaped our cultural landscape. I hope readers will gain insight into the complexities of art handling and develop a deeper appreciation for the masterpieces that have endured through time and the challenges they face today."

"A fascinating read! to look at art/the art world from that side is enriching, all the more so bacause one can feel Mr. Cooke's love for art throughout the book. If only those many related figures would have appreciated this, and his precious services. I am an artist myself: thanx, Mr. Cooke!" - Mycle.

