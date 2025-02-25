Better U Partners with Rock for Responders to Support First Responders’ Mental Health

We are honored to give back and recognize the brave work that our first responders do each day.” — Derek Du Chesne, CEO at Better U

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better U , a next-generation mental healthcare company, announced today that it is sponsoring Rock for Responders , a benefit concert honoring first responders and the vital role they play in our communities. Held aboard the historic Battleship Iowa on Thursday, February 27, 2025, the event will bring together industry leaders, supporters, and world-class musicians to raise awareness and resources for those who serve on the front lines.Our first responders face significant mental and physical challenges while protecting our community each day, a reality highlighted by the recent LA fires. Often facing high-stress situations, witnessing traumatic events and making life-or-death decisions daily, their well being is critical. Mental health challenges like PTSD, anxiety, and depression can make it harder for them to perform their duties effectively and can also lead to burnout. When they struggle, it impacts not just them, but the people relying on them for help. By coming together to honor their service, we raise awareness about their mental health needs and show meaningful support for those who put our safety first.“We are honored to give back and recognize the brave work that our first responders do each day,” said Derek Du Chesne, CEO at Better U. “Rock for Responders is more than a concert, it’s our chance to rally behind these heroes with real mental health support and resources. When we take care of our first responders, we take care of our entire community.”The event, presented by Pacific Battleship Center & LA Fleet Week, brings together rock supergroup Kings of Chaos, featuring Sammy Hagar, Robin Zander, Glenn Hughes, Orianthi, and Matt Sorum. Better U will be on-site providing healing modalities, providing free integration therapy, and helpful resources to those who are looking to boost their mental wellness on and off duty.About Better U:Better U is a next-generation telehealth platform transforming mental wellness by enhancing brain function, performance, and longevity through innovative, evidence-based therapies. By integrating holistic psychiatry, psychotherapy, functional medicine, peptide therapies, and psychedelic-assisted treatments like ketamine therapy, Better U empowers individuals to achieve profound personal growth and unlock their full potential. They invite individuals to join them on a journey to a better self, where every step is supported, and every breakthrough is celebrated.For tickets and event details, visit https://pacificbattleship.com/rock-for-responders/ For more information about Better U’s role in Rock for Responders, visit betterucare.com

