FTC Announces Refund Claims Process for Avast Customers Impacted by Deceptive Privacy Claims

The Federal Trade Commission is sending claim forms to consumers who bought deceptively marketed antivirus software from Avast.

The FTC alleged in a February 2024 complaint that Avast deceived users by claiming that its software would protect consumers’ privacy by blocking third party tracking, but it failed to adequately inform consumers that it would collect and sell their detailed, re-identifiable browsing data. The FTC alleged Avast sold that data to more than 100 third parties through its subsidiary, Jumpshot.

As part of a settlement order with the FTC, Avast was required to pay $16.5 million, which will be used to compensate consumers. The order also bans Avast from misrepresenting how it uses the data it collects and from selling or licensing any browsing data from Avast-branded products to third parties for advertising purposes, along with other requirements.

The FTC is emailing notices to 3,690,813 consumers who bought antivirus software from Avast between August 2014 and January 2020. Consumers who are eligible to apply will get an email notice between now and March 7, 2025.

Eligible consumers can file a claim online at www.ftc.gov/Avast. Payment amounts will depend on several factors, including how many people file claims.

The deadline for filing a claim is June 5, 2025. Consumers who have questions or need help filing a claim should call the claims administrator at 866-290-0165 or email info@AvastSettlement.com. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to submit a claim or receive a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2024, FTC actions led to more than $285 million in refunds to consumers across the country.