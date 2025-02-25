Petri Dishes Market to Reach $663.2 Million, Globally, by 2035 at 4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The Petri dishes market growth is driven by rise in demand for microbiological research, clinical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical applications. Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases and expanding biotechnology & life sciences research further fuel market growth. In addition, advancements in material innovation, such as polystyrene and glass variants, enhance usability, while automation in laboratories boosts adoption.

Wilmington, Delaware , Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Petri Dishes Market by Material (Plastic and Glass), Type (Disposable and Reusable), and End User (Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institute, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "petri dishes market" was valued at $414.9 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $663.2 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

The Petri dishes market has experienced growth due to increase in focus on microbiology research in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and biotechnology. Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases has led to higher demand for diagnostic testing, further driving market expansion. Surge in adoption of automated laboratory systems boosts the use of specialized Petri dishes. In addition, advancements in materials, such as durable polystyrene and borosilicate glass, enhance their functionality. Expanding applications in food safety testing, environmental monitoring, and industrial microbiology further contribute to market growth. Government funding and private investments in life sciences research play a crucial role in driving market expansion. Moreover, increase in use of disposable Petri dishes in clinical settings to prevent cross-contamination is fuels demand for petri dishes.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $414.9 million Market Size in 2035 $663.2 million CAGR 4% No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments covered Material, Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Surge in Research and Development Activities

Rise in Incidence of Infectious Diseases Opportunity Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Increase in Focus on Launching Biodegradable Labware Restraint Increase in Use of Alternative Laboratory Tools

Environmental Impact of Plastic

The plastic segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By material, the plastic segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the petri dishes market owing to its cost-effectiveness, durability, and ease of mass production. Increase in preference for disposable plastic Petri dishes in clinical and research laboratories to prevent cross-contamination further fueled demand. In addition, plastic variants, such as polystyrene, offer excellent optical clarity and compatibility with automated laboratory systems, enhancing their adoption. Their lightweight nature and resistance to breakage compared to glass also contribute to their widespread use in microbiological applications.

However, the glass segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2035 owing to durability, chemical resistance, and suitability for repeated sterilization. The growing emphasis on sustainable and reusable laboratory equipment is driving demand for glass Petri dishes. In addition, their superior optical clarity and resistance to chemical reactions make them ideal for advanced microbiological and pharmaceutical research applications.

The disposable segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By type, the disposable segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the petri dishes market owing to its widespread use in laboratories, hospitals, and research institutes to prevent cross-contamination. The growing emphasis on infection control and biosafety regulations has accelerated the adoption of single-use Petri dishes. In addition, their cost-effectiveness, convenience, and compatibility with high-throughput testing in microbiology and clinical diagnostics further drive demand. The increasing preference for pre-sterilized and ready-to-use options also contributes to their dominance in the market.

However, the reusable segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2035 owing to increasing demand for cost-effective and sustainable laboratory solutions. Growing emphasis on reducing plastic waste and promoting environmentally friendly practices in research and clinical laboratories is driving adoption. In addition, reusable glass Petri dishes offer high durability, chemical resistance, and sterilization compatibility, making them ideal for long-term use. The rising focus on academic and industrial research, along with advancements in sterilization techniques, further supports market growth.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the petri dishes market owing to the critical role petri dishes play in the production of biopharmaceuticals and the development of innovative therapies. Biotech and pharmaceutical companies rely heavily on cell culture systems for the development and manufacturing of biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene therapies. These companies use specialized petri dishes to support the growth and productivity of cells used in drug production, ensuring high-quality yields and efficient processes.

However, the academic & research institute segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2035 owing to increasing investments in microbiology and life sciences research. The rising focus on infectious disease studies, biotechnology innovations, and pharmaceutical developments is driving demand for Petri dishes in research labs. In addition, expanding government and private funding for academic research, along with growing collaborations between universities and biotech firms, further fuel market growth.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2023.

Region-wise, the North America segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the petri dishes market due to the region’s robust healthcare infrastructure and leading position in life sciences and biotechnology research. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and ongoing research in microbiology and pharmaceuticals have significantly driven demand. North America's high adoption of advanced laboratory technologies and strict regulatory standards also contribute to the dominance of disposable Petri dishes. In addition, strong investments in academic and research institutes, along with well-established healthcare facilities, further support the region's market share. The region’s focus on innovation and biosafety also plays a key role in its market leadership.

However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2035 owing to the rapid growth in healthcare and research infrastructure in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Increasing government investments in biotechnology, life sciences research, and healthcare modernization are fueling market growth. The rising demand for diagnostic testing and microbiological research, driven by population growth and the prevalence of infectious diseases, further boosts demand for Petri dishes. In addition, the expanding pharmaceutical and academic sectors in the region contribute to the rapid adoption of laboratory equipment.

Leading Market Players: -

Corning Incorporated

Wuxi Nest Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Crystalgen, Inc.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Sarstedt Ag And Co. Kg

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Celltraet Scientific Products

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Merck KGaA

Geriner Ag.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the petri dishes market. These players have adopted strategies such as product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

