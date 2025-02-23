Minister Fajon: Three years since the start of Russian aggression against Ukraine – Slovenia stands for a just and lasting peace

SLOVENIA, February 23 - The Minister reaffirmed Slovenia’s unwavering support for Ukraine, pledging continued assistance to the Ukrainian people. "Slovenia will support peace proposals rooted in the UN Charter, ensuring respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. After three years of unbearable suffering and immense destruction, the time has come for the guns to fall silent, so that Ukraine may live in peace and security. I deeply regret the tragic loss of so many lives," Minister Fajon added.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) has documented 41,783 civilian casualties until 11 February 2025, including 12,605 deaths. More than 60 children have been killed and at least 1,700 injured. Some 12.7 million people need humanitarian assistance. More than 10 million people have been forcibly displaced, including nearly 4 million internally displaced people and 6.9 million refugees who have fled to neighbouring countries.

Since the onset of Russian aggression, Slovenia has provided humanitarian and development aid, focusing on demining, rehabilitation of war victims, psychosocial support for children, healthcare and capacity-building in local communities, with total assistance amounting to approximately 15 million euros. In 2024, Slovenia contributed one million euros to the EU via the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). A further 300,000 euros were allocated as a development contribution to the OECD’s Ukraine Country Programme, one million euros to the Grain from Ukraine Initiative, 1.8 million euros to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and 2.05 million euros to projects led by the Centre for European Perspective (CEP), ITF Enhancing Human Security, Caritas Slovenia and the Centre for International Cooperation and Development (CMSR). Slovenia is also providing shelter to Ukrainian refugees and has offered its support and cooperation in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

Slovenia will continue to uphold international law, advocate for accountability for crimes committed and work towards a just and lasting peace, including in its capacity as a member of the UN Security Council.