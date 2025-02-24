Prime Minister Golob: Slovenia stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people
SLOVENIA, February 24 - "Today, my thoughts are even more than usual with the families, friends and loved ones of all the Ukrainian victims, with the entire Ukrainian nation. Slovenia stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who defend our common values of freedom, democracy and human dignity as well. Slovenia is a strong defender of international law," said the Prime Minister in his address.
"Slovenia, in particular as a member of the United Nations Security Council, will continue its efforts to bring an end to the conflict and achieve a just peace," said Prime Minister Golob.
