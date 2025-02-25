Connect With Flowers - Grand Opening - 33 Year Anniversary - Hastings Minnesota

CWFS

"Prepare to be dazzled! Connect With Flowers’ wild grand opening in Hastings, MN, unleashes 33 years of multicultural magic—March 3, 2025!"

This is about building connections and creating memories through flowers. We're beyond excited to share our creativity and resilience with Hastings. If you can dream it we will create it!” — Tusha Ramos Carr

HASTINGS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Puerto Rican, Korean, Veteran, Woman, and Family-Owned Business Brings 33 Years of Floral Excellence to Hastings, Minnesota

Hastings’ small business scene is about to burst into bloom! Connect With Flowers, a proud Puerto Rican, Korean, veteran, woman, and family-owned business, celebrates 33 years of floral artistry with the grand opening of its new location in Hastings, Minnesota, on March 3, 2025.

Led by Hastings native Tusha Ramos Carr, who returns with her Korean-heritage husband and their children, this family brings a vibrant legacy of creativity and community spirit. Connect With Flowers isn’t just a flower shop—it’s a celebration of culture, craftsmanship, and connection.

Floral Artistry with a Cultural Touch

With four master designers from Florida, Tusha’s team crafts extraordinary arrangements that fuse Puerto Rican and Korean vibrancy with Minnesota’s natural beauty. “If you can dream it, we will create it,” Tusha says, highlighting their flair for bespoke designs. From everyday bouquets to stunning displays for Quinceañeras and other cultural events, every piece reflects their rich heritage and artistic passion.

Grand Opening & Community Celebration

Join us for a Grand Opening and 33rd Anniversary Celebration on March 3, 2025, at 1355 S. Frontage Rd., Suite 110 (inside Westview Center, next to Rooster), Hastings, MN:

• Event Hours: 9 a.m.–6 p.m. (or later!)

• Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 4 p.m.

Founded by the late Terre Carr, this legacy thrives under Tusha Ramos Carr, with her husband’s support and Terre’s son, David Carr, now enjoying retirement. Expect dazzling floral displays, Puerto Rican- and Korean-inspired designs, and warm, family-friendly hospitality as we mark this heartfelt homecoming.

A Passion for Community & Connection

“We’re beyond excited to share our creativity and resilience with Hastings,” Tusha says. “This is about building connections and creating memories through flowers.” From Quinceañeras to other cultural celebrations, Connect With Flowers is set to become a Hastings cornerstone, offering custom designs and exceptional service rooted in 33 years of pride.

For more information, contact:

Tusha Ramos Carr

(850) 964-4880

no1florist@aol.com (mailto:no1florist@aol.com)

www.connectwithflowers.com

About Connect With Flowers

Founded 33 years ago, Connect With Flowers is a woman- and family-owned, veteran-led floral business blending Puerto Rican and Korean artistry with heartfelt service. Now in Hastings, MN, it crafts extraordinary floral experiences that bring people together.

