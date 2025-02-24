Idaho’s #1 Homebuilder is Hiring for Sales Positions and Hosting a Sales Job Fair Tuesday, February 25th

Meridian, Idaho, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, the #1 Homebuilder in Idaho and a recognized Best Place to Work, is holding a Sales Job Fair to fill multiple Sales Positions as soon as possible.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, February 25th

Time: 4pm - 6pm

Location: 1977 E Overland Rd, Meridian, ID 83642

This is your chance to meet the CBH Homes team, learn about the company's award-winning culture, and fast-track your career with on-site interviews.

"We’ve had an amazing start to 2025," said Christine Comstock, CBH Homes Sales Development Coach/Managing Associate Broker. "We’re looking for strong, driven team members ready to grow with us and help continue our success."

CBH Homes is currently hiring for multiple positions in their Sales Department, including:

New Home Sales Specialist

New Home Advisor

CBH Sales Catalyst & Marketing Strategist

Sales Team Concierge

Apply early at cbhjobfair.com to secure your interview time slot and meet directly with CBH’s hiring team. Attendees are encouraged to bring an updated resume and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 33 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

Attachment

CeCe Cheney CBH Homes 208.288.5560 cecec@cbhhomes.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.