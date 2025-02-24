Cowboy Guard and the California Air National Guard conduct MAFFS training in Arizona

Wyoming National Guard

By Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – Airmen from the Wyoming Air National Guard, alongside the California Air National Guard, participated in Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS) training at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, from Feb. 13-15, 2025.

The annual training exercise is designed to ensure aircrews remain proficient in aerial wildfire suppression techniques before peak fire season.

The Cowboy Guard is one of four units nationwide as part of the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserves equipped with MAFFS, a system that allows C-130 aircraft to drop fire retardant over wildfires in support of the U.S. Forest Service and other state and local agencies. The training aligns with two key lines of effort of the Cowboy Guard: responsiveness and partnership. By enhancing interoperability with other military and civilian agencies, the training ensures aircrews are prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to wildfire emergencies.

“MAFFS training is essential because our crews need to be fully prepared in case we are called upon to assist in wildfire suppression,” said Staff Sgt. Justin Carson, 153rd Airlift Wing aerospace ground equipment mechanic. “These exercises help us become more proficient at working in remote locations with minimal tools and supplies.”

During the training, pilots, loadmasters and ground crews worked closely with the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies to simulate real-world wildfire response conditions. The exercise included flight operations at low altitudes, simulated retardant drops and coordination with lead planes and ground teams.

“This mission operates at the extreme limits of our aircraft’s capabilities,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Valine, a MAFFS instructor pilot with the Cowboy Guard. “We take off at maximum gross weight, fly at very low altitudes and slow speeds, and operate in high-density altitude environments, often in mountainous terrain. This training ensures that our crews are ready for those challenges.”

The MAFFS program enhances national firefighting capabilities by providing additional surge capacity when commercial firefighting resources are fully engaged. The Cowboy Guard has played a key role in the MAFFS mission since its inception in the 1970s.

“The Cowboy Guard takes great pride in this mission,” Valine said. “When fire season begins, seeing our aircraft on the flight line means we’re ready to assist wherever needed.”

This training also serves as preparation for real-world wildfire incidents, such as the Los Angeles fires, where the Cowboy Guard played a critical role in aerial firefighting efforts. The experience gained from training exercises like this directly translates to more effective and coordinated responses during actual emergencies, helping to contain wildfires and protect communities.

The training exercise, which involved multiple MAFFS-equipped aircraft and personnel from various agencies, marks the beginning of preparations for the 2025 wildfire season.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

