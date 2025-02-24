Semtech Corporation Shareholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Against SMTC

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) securities between August 27, 2024 and February 27, 2025. Semtech is a semiconductor, digital systems, and cloud connectivity service provider.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that its CopperEdge products did not meet the needs of its server rack customer or end users; (2) that, as a result, the CopperEdge products required certain rack architecture changes; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s sales of CopperEdge products would not ramp-up during fiscal 2026; (4) that, as a result, sales of CopperEdge products would be lower-than-expected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The complaint alleges that on February 7, 2025, Semtech revealed that CopperEdge sales would not “ramp-up over the course of fiscal year 2026.” Based on “feedback from a server rack customer” and “discussions with end users of the server rack platform,” the Company would implement certain “rack architecture changes.” As a result, the Company expected CopperEdge sales to be “lower than the Company’s previously disclosed floor case estimate of $50 million.” On this news, Semtech’s stock price fell $16.91, or 31%, to close at $37.60 per share on February 10, 2025.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Semtech Corporation. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by April 22, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

