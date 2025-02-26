Anker SOLIX Launches F3800 Plus Portable Power Station: Enhanced Model Provides Whole-Home Backup Power in North America

Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus Portable Power Station Whole-Home Backup Power The F3800 Plus now works with any 240V gas generator when using a Generator Input Adapter (sold separately)

New model offers 30% increased solar input efficiency and enhanced generator compatibility to meet critical power needs during outages

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker SOLIX, a global leader in power delivery and storage solutions, today announced the upcoming availability of the Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus Portable Power Station. Designed to be the optimal choice for whole-home backup power in North America, this flagship product addresses the increasing demand for reliable energy solutions amidst frequent catastrophic power outages and rolling blackouts.Building on the success of the original F3800, which debuted on Kickstarter in October 2023 and raised over $5.8 million, the F3800 Plus incorporates upgrades based on customer feedback. Recognizing that 40 percent of F3800 users seek higher solar input efficiency and gas generator compatibility, Anker SOLIX increases the solar input power by 30 percent, from 2,400 watts to 3,200 watts, and introduces seamless integration with gas generators.Enhanced Solar Input for Faster, Flexible ChargingThe F3800 Plus features dual 165V solar inputs, supporting series connections of up to eight 400-watt solar panels (four panels per input). This allows users to maximize solar capacity with fewer cables while achieving a combined input of 3,200 watts. Under optimal conditions, the station fully recharges in 1.5 hours and sets a new portable power benchmark. It seamlessly powers devices while recharging via solar, thanks to simultaneous charge/discharge functionality.Seamless Generator Compatibility for Infinite PowerUnderstanding that solar power alone may not suffice during extended outages or in less sunny conditions, the F3800 Plus now offers seamless compatibility with 240-volt gas generators. A separately purchased Generator Input Adapter allows users to recharge the power station via a gas generator. This setup delivers continuous power with a 6,000-watt bypass during outages. Remarkably, just 1.5 hours of generator runtime are enough to fully recharge the F3800 Plus, providing hours of quiet, uninterrupted backup power once the generator is turned off. This feature not only extends the standby power duration but also reduces generator usage.The F3800 Plus now works with any 240-volt gas generator when using a Generator Input Adapter (sold separately). Just 1.5 hours of generator runtime fully recharges it, providing extended backup power while reducing generator noise and fuel use. This setup delivers continuous power with a 6,000-watt bypass during outages. Once charged, the unit supplies quiet power for hours after the generator is turned off.Strong AC Output to Power High-Energy AppliancesThe F3800 Plus delivers a robust 6,000-watt (120-volt/240-volt) AC output to run heavy-duty appliances like air conditioners, washers, and dryers simultaneously. For demanding scenarios, pair it with another F3800 Plus or an original F3800 using the Double Power Hub* to achieve up to 12,000 watts combined output – ideal for large households or worksites.Expandable Capacity Tailored to Homeowners NeedsThe F3800 Plus starts with a base capacity of 3,840 watt-hours and can be expanded by connecting up to 12 additional battery packs through a parallel setup, reaching a total capacity of 53,760 watt-hours. This scalable system adapts to household energy needs, offering extended backup power for essentials like refrigerators and critical equipment during outages. Users can customize their setup for reliable peace of mind without overspending on unnecessary capacity.Instant whole house backup with Home Power PanelWhen paired with the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel, the F3800 Plus performs as a complete whole-house backup system. Its unique AC coupling capability allows it to seamlessly integrate with both grid and solar power sources, enabling full use of stored energy for the entire house. Supporting up to 3,200 watts of efficient solar input from rooftop, fixed, or portable panels, the system maximizes the use of solar energy to power homes and stores excess energy for later use. This not only extends the duration of backup power but also helps users easily achieve energy independence.In the event of a power outage, the system switches to backup mode in as little as 30 milliseconds, ensuring a seamless transition without disrupting connected devices.Specifications at a Glance- Capacity: 3,840 watt-hours (expandable up to 26,880 watt-hours)- AC Output:6 × 120-volt, 20-amp AC outlets1 × NEMA L14-30 outlet1 × NEMA TT-30P outlet- USB Output:3 × USB-C ports (100 watts each)2 × USB-A ports (12 watts each)- Car Port Output:1 × car cigarette lighter port (120 watts)- Input Power:Generator: Up to 6,000 wattsAC Input: 1,800 wattsSolar Input: Up to 3,200 wattsPricing and AvailabilityThe Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus Portable Power Station is available for sign-up starting today at ankersolix.com . Those who sign up can purchase the F3800 Plus for $3,199 and receive a free 400-watt solar panel (a $899 value) plus a protective cover (a $99 value). Pre-sale customers also get discounted accessories, including a transfer switch for $99 and a generator adapter for $49 (normally $299). Retail sales begin March 12, 2025, at ankersolix.com and AmazonAbout Anker SOLIXLeveraging Anker's leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker SOLIX is dedicated to developing power solutions that provide energy independence worldwide. The portfolio includes modular solar battery storage systems for homes, solar solutions designed for apartments, and a growing range of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker SOLIX can be found at Anker SOLIX Power Solutions Additional ResourcesFor further press materials, including product images, please visit the Anker SOLIX Press Kit *Additional accessory required. The Double Power Hub can be purchased on ankersolix.comContacts- Sean Tan (sean.tan@anker.com)- Emeline Bonnefoy (emeline.bonnefoy@anker.com)

