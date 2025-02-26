Advisr Launches Marketplace to Enable Instant Campaign Activation

Advisr now streamlines the entire sales process from pre-sales with quick pitch and proposal-building to execution and management of campaigns all in one place.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advisr, a sales operating platform, announces the launch of the Advisr Marketplace, an agnostic solution designed for businesses that transact with media. This new product aims to connect media sales teams and agencies with an ecosystem of fulfillment solutions in a seamless and efficient manner. Advisr now streamlines the entire sales process by enhancing the pre-sales stage with intelligent and quick pitch and proposal-building and now simplifying the execution and management of those sold campaigns all in one place. Advisr is now simplifying the connectivity of media fulfillment and also enabling instant activation to further expedite processes.

In alignment with Advisr’s mission to drive efficiency in sales planning and processes, the company has integrated with numerous fulfillment partners to simplify processes and accelerate deal closures for its customers. Through this process, Advisr identified the opportunity to consolidate these integrations into a single, centralized marketplace, providing businesses with easy access to multiple fulfillment partners in one place.

Key Benefits of the Advisr Marketplace:

▪️Intelligence: Leveraging Advisr’s AI-driven recommendation engine, the platform takes automation a step further by intelligently suggesting not only the best products to include in proposals but also the optimal fulfillment partners based on a business’s objectives. This enhances profitability and streamlines decision-making for media sellers and buyers alike.

▪️Automation: Advisr Marketplace introduces fully automated integrations into the traditionally complex fulfillment process, creating efficiencies from proposal creation to vendor handoff.

▪️Choice: Businesses now have the flexibility to select the fulfillment partner best suited to their needs. This eliminates reliance on a single vendor and fosters a more adaptable approach to media transactions.

▪️Ease: Managing multiple fulfillment partners manually can be cumbersome, with each partner having unique workflows. Advisr Marketplace streamlines these processes, making it easier for businesses to work across multiple partners and support complex workflows.

“Many of our customers want flexibility and don’t want to be locked into a single vendor. They value optionality. With this offering, we’re democratizing the ecosystem, putting our clients’ needs first and giving them the freedom to choose what works best for their specific business needs.” said Quique Nagle, CEO at Advisr. “By bringing together a diverse network of fulfillment partners and integrating AI-driven recommendations, we’re enabling businesses to operate with greater efficiency, flexibility, and speed.”

Advisr is expanding its solutions to reshape the future of media sales. More than just a new feature, this evolution simplifies the complex pre and post sales process, driving greater efficiency. With this launch, Advisr takes a major step toward streamlining media transactions, and this is just the beginning. For more information about the Advisr Marketplace, visit www.advisr.com/marketplace.

About Advisr

Advisr is a sales operating platform that empowers media sales teams and agencies by automating and optimizing sales processes. Through AI-driven insights and streamlined workflows, Advisr helps businesses close deals faster, increase efficiencies, and maximize profitability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.