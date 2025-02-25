netnumber and WMC Global Unveil Fraud Prevention Registry Amid Rising Unlawful Robocalling and Texting

netnumber logo

Including Millions of Numbers Known to Be Involved in Fraud, Innovative Solution Enables Real-Time Phone Number Data Sharing To Better Fight Fraud

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over $12.5B in potential losses reported by the FBI due to messaging and other digital crimes, netnumber announces the launch of its Fraud Prevention Registry (FPR), developed in partnership with cyber threat intelligence firm WMC Global , a robust telecom industry solution to thwart escalating illegal robocalling and texting fraud, with a strong emphasis on protecting the banking and financial services sector.This groundbreaking solution facilitates the rapid exchange of fraud data among industry stakeholders, including communication service providers, telecom carriers and enterprises. By fostering a unified approach to combating fraud, the FPR paves the way for a more secure ecosystem. Once a fraud attack is identified by one of the FPR participating members, all other members can react quickly and prevent the attack from spreading further.Launching in North America and expanding globally, the Fraud Prevention Registry operates as a global, consortium-based registry for detecting and reporting communications fraud. It tracks phone numbers — many of which are repeatedly used — linked to phishing and fraudulent activities, as continuously reported by financial institutions and other sources. Additionally, the FPR contains millions of phone numbers associated with phishing scams and data breaches fed by WMC Global’s proprietary data sources.Acknowledging a gap in communication and collaboration across industries, netnumber, a global leader in Number Intelligence as a Service (NIaaS) solutions, and WMC Global decided to address this crucial void through the development of the FPR, so information can be actioned to better combat fraud. WMC Global’s role is to identify and confirm malicious sender data from active attacks and, on behalf of their partners, aggregate this information and submit it to the FPR. They also provide actionable data about victims’ phone numbers when they are exposed during phishing attacks or breaches and observed on threat actor target lists. netnumber’s telecom-grade platform, robust APIs and deep integration in the messaging and voice ecosystems support real-time data distribution globally and can scale up to even the most demanding carrier requirements of tens of thousands of transactions per second.Near instantaneous data distribution is a key attribute of the FPR, as high-volume real-time data is critical for fraud data sharing because fraud is typically very volatile. For example, fraudsters rotate through phone numbers in a matter of minutes to avoid detection.The Fraud Prevention Registry will provide fraud data, including:- Phone numbers that are used by bad actors to defraud customers of financial institutions.- Phone numbers that have been collected as part of phishing campaigns and phone numbers that have been in data breaches, whose owners are at higher risk of being targeted by fraudsters.“We’ve created a secure registry that enables participants to share information about fraudulent phone number activities in real time,” said Steve Legge, CEO of netnumber. “Industry leaders have long recognized the importance of sharing fraud data but didn’t have a safe, reliable, and real-time mechanism to do it. We believe the FPR will enable better fraud detection and prevention efforts and prove to be a very effective means of combating this ongoing problem.”“The Fraud Prevention Registry at its core is about collecting and sharing data to protect the broadest group possible,” said Ian Matthews, WMC Global CEO. “This partnership has resulted in a massive step forward for the entire fraud prevention industry. We, together with netnumber, stand between the sources of this intelligence and those that can most adequately use it to combat fraud. WMC Global acts as a technical intermediary, and our ability to identify and extract intelligence from mobile attacks serves as a foundation of the registry.”Throughout 2025, the FPR will continue to expand its coverage and grow its network of participating members. To learn more about the netnumber Fraud Prevention Registry, visit www.netnumber.com # # #About netnumber:netnumber is the world-leading provider of phone number intelligence data, recognized in Inc. magazine’s prestigious Power Partner Awards in the Communications Platform category. At the forefront of telecommunications for over two decades, the company delivers market-leading real-time number data and routing solutions to Enterprises as well as Messaging and Communication Service Providers, powering communication networks globally, strengthening security and combating fraud. By integrating its comprehensive collection of global number databases, netnumber Services Registry, and other data sets, netnumber provides an unparalleled range of solutions that underpin number portability, routing and billing of voice and data services.To learn more about netnumber, visit netnumber.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, X or Facebook.Media Contact for netnumberJaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)jsa_netnumber@jsa.netAbout WMC Global:WMC Global is a market leader in cyber threat intelligence with specific expertise in mobile, having partnered with Tier 1 mobile carriers for the past two decades and launched the United States’ first mobile market compliance program.The WMC Global portfolio is at the forefront of fighting malicious text messages, eradicating phishing and smishing attacks, and stopping cyber criminals from targeting large brands, financial institutions, and governments. WMC Global helps security teams scale in response to mobile threats by providing its partners with proprietary data feeds of phishing attacks (including intelligence from active phishing kits), mobile investigation and disruption services, threat response and takedown services, automated partner due diligence, and customer experience monitoring.WMC Global headquarters are in Fairfax, VA, with offices in London, UK. For more information, follow WMC Global on X and LinkedIn.Media Contact for WMC GlobalKate Matthewskate.matthews@wmcglobal.com

