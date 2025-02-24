Salgenx Announces a Safer, More Sustainable Future for Grid-Scale Energy Storage

Salgenx Saltwater Battery with no Lithium

Saltwater Flow Batteries Mitigate Fire Risk, While Using Integrated Thermal Storage, Self-Healing Electrodes, and Eco-Friendly Materials

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the demand for safe, efficient, and scalable energy storage grows, Salgenx announces its breakthrough Saltwater Battery—an innovative solution designed to eliminate the risks and limitations of traditional lithium battery technology. With low fire hazard, built-in thermal storage, self-healing electrodes, and environmentally friendly materials, the saltwater flow battery is a alternative to legacy grid-scale energy storage.The Need for More Cost-Effective Energy Storage and Less RiskThe rapid expansion of renewable energy requires robust storage solutions to stabilize the power grid. However, lithium-ion batteries pose safety concerns, high insurance costs, and environmental drawbacks due to their fire risks and reliance on rare-earth materials. A saltwater flow battery offers a superior alternative for utilities, data centers, microgrids, and industrial applications.Benefits of a Saltwater Flow Battery• Low Fire Hazard – Lower Insurance Costs: Compared to lithium based solutions, which are prone to thermal runaway and fire risks, the saltwater battery uses a non-flammable saltwater electrolyte, ensuring safe operation without fire suppression systems. This dramatically reduces insurance premiums and installation costs, making large-scale storage more financially viable.• Integrated Thermal Storage for Enhanced Efficiency: The saltwater flow battery uniquely stores both electrical and thermal energy, allowing for multi-functional energy use. This feature provides extra value for industrial processes, heating applications, and energy efficiency optimization.• Self-Healing Electrodes – Longer Battery Life: The built-in self-repairing electrode technology extends battery lifespan by mitigating electrode degradation. This ensures consistent performance over thousands of cycles, reducing maintenance costs and enhancing long-term investment returns.• Sustainable and Non-Toxic Materials: Saltwater flow batteries are unique in that they are made from abundant and environmentally safe materials , eliminating reliance on scarce resources like lithium, cobalt, and nickel. This reduces environmental impact while enhancing supply chain stability and cost efficiency.A Future-Proof Solution for Grid-Scale Storage• Scalable and cost-effective deployment for large-scale storage• Safe and fire-free operation, reducing regulatory hurdles• Lower environmental impact compared to lithium-ion alternatives• Multi-functional energy storage, including thermal applications About SalgenxSalgenx is engineering next-generation energy storage solutions, pioneering safe, scalable, and sustainable alternatives to legacy technology. By integrating non-toxic materials, thermal storage, and self-healing electrodes, Salgenx is redefining the future of grid-scale energy storage.Contact: Greg Giese / President TEL: +1-608-238-6001 (Chicago Time Zone) Email: greg@salgenx.comWebsite: https://salgenx.com

