California Justices Accept Court Reporter Shortage Case

(Subscription required) The suit, brought by the Family Violence Appellate Project and Bay Area Legal Aid, seeks an order from the court mandating that a litigant who cannot afford to pay for a private court reporter is entitled to have an official recording created at no charge, including by electronic recording if a court reporter is not available.

