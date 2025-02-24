Newsom launches new digital democracy tool with initial focus on wildfire victims

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday announced a new digital democracy initiative that will attempt to connect residents directly with government officials in times of disaster and allow them to express their concerns about matters affecting their day-to-day lives.

