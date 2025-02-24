VA Secretary Doug Collins Welcomes Employees Back to In-Person Work

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins delivered an uplifting message today as VA employees nationwide returned to in-person work.

This transition follows President Trump’s January 20, 2025, presidential memorandum directing federal agencies to phase out telework and resume office-based operations, reinforcing the importance of collaboration and efficiency in delivering services to Veterans.

“This is an exciting day, VA employees are coming back to work all across the nation,” Secretary Collins said, “and I think that’s a great thing.”

In his video message, Secretary Collins emphasized the benefits of in-person work and the positive impact it will have on the VA’s mission to serve Veterans with excellence.

VA’s phased approach ensures a smooth transition while taking individual circumstances into account.

The department is committed to balancing adherence to the President’s directive with necessary accommodations for employees currently on telework agreements. By July 2025, all VA personnel are expected to be working on-site, creating a dynamic and engaging work environment.

“At the end of the day, it’s about getting us back to work, focused on the mission and that mission is the Veteran,” Collins said.

VA remains committed to supporting its workforce through this transition while ensuring the highest level of service for Veterans.