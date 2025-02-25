IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES ENGAGES DR. OSMAN AHMED AS CLINICAL ADVISOR

Dr. Ahmed will provide guidance supporting the development and expanded commercialization of IMBiotechnologies lead product, Ekobi® Embolization Microspheres.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMBiotechnologies Ltd. ("IMBiotechnologies") is pleased to announce that Dr. Osman Ahmed has joined IMBiotechnologies as a Clinical Advisor. Dr. Ahmed will provide guidance supporting the development and expanded commercialization of IMBiotechnologies lead product, EkobiEmbolization Microspheres. Dr. Ahmed is an internationally respected thought leader in minimally invasive embolization procedures treating malignant tumors such as liver cancer, enlarged prostates due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), uterine fibroids, and osteoarthritic knee pain using genicular artery embolization (GAE). He is an Associate Professor in the Department of Radiology at the University of Chicago Medicine and has over 150 publications in peer-reviewed medical journals.“The biodegradability and ultrasound detectability features of Ekobi microspheres have the potential to improve the overall safety and effectiveness of an embolization procedure, including treatment of pain due to symptomatic osteoarthritis of the knee”, commented Dr. Ahmed. “I am excited about working with the IMBiotechnologies team to provide clinical guidance and to further the development of this unique product.”“We are delighted with the opportunity to work with Dr. Ahmed,” said Michael Stewart, CEO of IMBiotechnologies. “Dr. Ahmed is highly respected in the Interventional Radiology community with a broad range of expertise including design and implementation clinical studies for GAE, an essential component in the continued clinical development and commercial expansion of Ekobi.”EkobiEmbolization MicrospheresEkobiEmbolization Microspheres, is a first-in-class, biodegradable embolic agent that is detectable by ultrasound. EkobiEmbolization Microspheres are cleared for treatment of unresectable/inoperable hypervascularized tumors in the US, and in Canada for the treatment of malignant and non-malignant hypervascularized tumors (HVT), uterine fibroids, and enlarged prostates due to BPH.About IMBiotechnologies Ltd.IMBiotechnologies Ltd is a privately held Canadian medical device company located in Edmonton, Alberta, focused on the commercialization of medical products in the area of embolotherapy. The company’s mission is to create and commercialize innovative products that treat human disease and improve quality of life.For More Information Please Contact:Michael Stewart, President & CEO+1-780-945-6609Email: mstewart@imbiotechnologies.com

