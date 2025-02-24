Brera Holdings Expands Commitment to Mozambique with Letter of Intent to Invest in Moçambola 2024 Champion Black Bulls, Elevating African talent to Global Platforms

Black Bulls, the 2024 Mocambola champions, will strive to continue their ascent under Junaide Lalgy’s leadership, with Brera as a new partner

Maputo and Milan, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera” Nasdaq: BREA) and Lalgy Transport have signed a Letter of Intent to further invest in Mozambican football team Black Bulls, the current champion of Mocambola league. This investment reinforces Brera’s mission to develop African talent and create pathways for players to compete on the global stage through its extensive international network. As part of this partnership, Brera will become a co-owner of the Black Bulls, supporting Mr. Lalgy’s significant investment and leadership in Mozambican football with additional funding from Nasdaq-listed Brera.

Togher, Brera and Mr. Lalgy are committed to working together to strengthen both Black Bulls and Brera Holdings, combining efforts to enhance competitiveness and expand opportunities for Mozambican football domestically and abroad, particularly in continental Europe.

To maximize impact, Brera Tchumene FC will align its efforts with the Black Bulls and pause independent operations in official competitions. This strategic move is designed to ensure sustainability, accelerate growth, and drive the long-term success of African football, optimizing resources for a stronger, more unified development pathway.

Brera deeply appreciates the players, staff, and supporters of Brera Tchumene FC, whose passion and dedication have been instrumental in this journey. Their legacy will continue to inspire as Brera expands its commitment to African football.

This marks an exciting new chapter in Brera’s mission to nurture elite talent and build lasting value in one of the world’s most promising football regions. Brera Holdings remains dedicated to fostering the next generation of African football stars and strengthening its global footprint in the sport.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a multi-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia, currently in a playoff-qualifying sixth place position in the Serie B standings. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

