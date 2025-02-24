Food Recovery Forum to be Held in April

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Waste Information eXchange, Inc. (SWIX), is excited to announce a one-day educational workshop focused on food recovery, diversion, donations, composting, and anaerobic digestion. This event will bring together experts, stakeholders, and community leaders to explore innovative strategies for reducing food waste and promoting sustainability.

Event Details:

Food Recovery Forum

Monday, April 7, 2025

Florida Polytechnic University

https://foodrecoveryforum.org

This event is an excellent opportunity for individuals and organizations involved in agriculture, food services, waste management, and community support to learn and collaborate on tackling food waste challenges. Attendees will leave with actionable insights and connections to drive impactful change in their communities.

Food waste remains a pressing issue across the country, with millions of tons of edible food discarded annually while food insecurity persists. This forum will highlight innovative solutions, best practices, and policies that drive impactful change in food recovery and waste recycling. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from experts in food redistribution, agriculture, sustainability, and government regulations.

Key topics of discussion will include:

Strategies for reducing food waste across the supply chain

Policy developments and regulatory frameworks

Collaborative approaches to food recovery and redistribution

Innovations in food waste recycling and composting

The role of businesses and nonprofits in sustainable food systems



“We are at a critical juncture in addressing food waste and ensuring that surplus food reaches those in need,” said Gene Jones, Executive Director at the Southern Waste Information eXchange, Inc. “This forum will serve as a catalyst for collaboration and innovation, helping to drive solutions that benefit both the environment and communities.”

Become a Sponsor: Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations looking to support this important initiative. Sponsors will receive prominent recognition during the event and in promotional materials.

About SWIX: The Southern Waste Information eXchange, Inc. (SWIX) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting sustainable waste management practices and facilitating information exchange among stakeholders.

For additional information, contact LeAnn Sbordone at 850-386-6280 or leann@swixusa.org.

CONTACT: LeAnn Sbordone Vice President Southern Waste Information eXchange, Inc. Post Office Box 960 Tallahassee, FL 32302 Tel: (850) 386-6280 Email: leann@swixusa.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.