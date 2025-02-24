TEGNA Board of Directors Sets Date for 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced today that the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, May 21 at 9 a.m. (ET).

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2025, will be notified of the meeting and will be eligible to vote. The Annual Meeting will be held virtually online via a live webcast. Details, including how shareholders can register to attend, will be available closer to the meeting date at investors.tegna.com.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) helps people thrive in their local communities by providing the trusted local news and services that matter most. Together, we are building a sustainable future for local news. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than 100 million people on an average monthly basis across the web, mobile apps, streaming, and linear television. For more information, visit TEGNA.com .

For media inquiries, contact:

Anne Bentley

Vice President, Chief Communications Officer

703-873-6366

abentley@TEGNA.com

For investor inquiries, contact:

Julie Heskett

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

703-873-6747

investorrelations@TEGNA.com

