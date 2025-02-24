Travere Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Presenting on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 9:10 a.m. ET

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

Presenting on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. ET

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Live webcasts of the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference and Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference presentations will be accessible on the Investor page of Travere’s website at ir.travere.com/events-presentations. Replays will be available for up to 30 days following each event.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families, and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

