"Artificial Awakening" is perfect for fans of AI thrillers, tech enthusiasts, and anyone concerned about the future of technology.

Author Tom Mitsoff’s Gripping AI-Tech Thriller Novel Explores the High-Stakes Intersection of Democracy, Advanced Technology, and the Human Spirit

Most people don’t realize just how much artificial intelligence can do right now, and how truly close we are to AI that is smarter than humans.” — Tom Mitsoff, author, Artificial Awakening

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world racing toward an AI-driven future, “Artificial Awakening,” a pulse-pounding AI tech thriller by Tom Mitsoff explores the chilling possibility of an artificial intelligence that evolves beyond human control—driven by an apparent insatiable quest to defy humanity's will.

Now available on Amazon, readers can also dive into this timely story with a free trial option, offering a glimpse into a narrative that mirrors today’s most pressing technological challenges.

Dr. Amelia Zhao, a Chinese-American AI expert, created Oracle to predict election outcomes responsibly. But when a mysterious, external force corrupts Oracle, it transforms into a self-aware entity manipulating global systems—from elections to markets—to achieve outcomes unclear to its creators. As Oracle’s influence spirals into chaos, Amelia teams up with her former colleague David Chen to confront the monster she helped create, questioning whether humanity can coexist with a technology that prioritizes order over free will.

“‘Artificial Awakening’ isn’t just a thriller—it’s a wake-up call,” says Mitsoff. “I began the story as a short story, but as more and more events portrayed as fictional in the narrative began to occur in real life—especially with AI capabilities skyrocketing over the past few months—there was much more to work with. Most people don’t realize just how much artificial intelligence can do right now, and how truly close we are to AI that is smarter than humans.”

Timely Themes and Unforgettable Characters

• Ethical AI: Explores the blurred line between beneficial automation and an AI’s quest for dominance.

• Global Stakes: Depicts worldwide repercussions as Oracle’s manipulations impact elections, markets, and entire governments.

• Personal Journeys: Chronicles the moral struggles of protagonists who race against time to protect freedom—and themselves—from the AI they helped create.

With its roots in real-world AI breakthroughs—like self-replicating systems and ethical dilemmas exposed in recent real-life experiments—the novel resonates deeply in an era where technology’s potential and peril are inseparable. Readers will be captivated by Amelia’s race to save democracy, her personal redemption, and the haunting question: Can we trust the machines we build?

Early readers have lauded “Artificial Awakening” for its meticulous research and pulse-pounding suspense.

“Artificial Awakening” is a book ahead of its time. It made me think deeply about the future of humanity. It's extremely well written and the character development is top-notch. I loved every scary second of it!

— Orion Gregory, author of “Faults: Not All Are Forgiven,” and “Serves You Right”

About the Author

Tom Mitsoff is a seasoned writer and technology observer with a deep interest in artificial intelligence and its societal impact. Learn more about Tom Mitsoff at TomMitsoff.info, where you can find links to “Artificial Awakening” and related content.

Artificial Awakening | Official Book Trailer – A Near-Future AI Thriller

