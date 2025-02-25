Glaucoma Drainage Devices Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights

Glaucoma Drainage Devices Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Glaucoma Drainage Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The analysis reveals that the glaucoma drainage devices sector size has surged in recent years, estimated to grow from $0.81 billion in 2024 to $0.90 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. This escalation can be linked to the increased prevalence of diabetes, an aging global population, incrementing number of hospitals, as well as growing government initiatives and disposable income.

What Is The Foreseen Market Expansion And CAGR For Glaucoma Drainage Devices?

The size of the glaucoma drainage devices market is projected to experience substantial expansion in the following period, growing to $1.32 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 10.1%. The forthcoming development can be attributed to an escalating prevalence of glaucoma conditions, a surge in clinical trials, increased healthcare expenditure, expansion of personalized treatment methods, and lifestyle disorders. Major trends for the forecast period include the advancement in minimally invasive glaucoma surgery, innovations in microstents and nanotechnology, advancements in biocompatible materials, along with a rising inclination toward combining glaucoma drainage devices and adjustable, refillable drainage systems.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20821&type=smp

What Is Propelling The Growth Of The Glaucoma Drainage Devices Market?

The increasing prevalence of glaucoma conditions is expected to drive the growth of the glaucoma drainage devices market going forward. Glaucoma is a group of eye disorders that damage the optic nerve, often due to elevated intraocular pressure, potentially leading to vision loss if not treated. The swell in cases of glaucoma can be traced back to several factors, including an aging population, urbanization, and lifestyle changes. Glaucoma drainage devices manage intraocular pressure in refractory glaucoma by facilitating aqueous humor outflow, when conventional treatments fail. It’s estimated that as of 2022, approximately 80 million individuals globally suffer from glaucoma, and alarmingly nearly half of these individuals remain undiagnosed and unaware of their conditions. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of glaucoma conditions is fueling the growth of the glaucoma drainage devices sector.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glaucoma-drainage-devices-global-market-report

Which Major Companies Are The Driving Force Behind The Glaucoma Drainage Devices Market?

Key players operating in the sector include AbbVie Inc., Alcon Inc., Johnson And Johnson Vision Care Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Glaukos Corporation, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., IRIDEX Corporation, New World Medical Inc., Ivantis Inc., iSTAR Medical, Nova Eye Medical Limited, Altomed, Aurolab, G.surgiwear Limited, Eagle Vision Inc., Advanced Ophthalmic Innovations Pte Ltd., Avisi Technologies Inc., iVeena Delivery Systems, Optonol Ltd., and Rheon-medical.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Glaucoma Drainage Devices Market?

Advancement in glaucoma management tools is a major trend. Major firms operating within the market are developing next-gen canal-based glaucoma surgery devices to cater to escalating demand for safer, more efficient treatments. Canal-based glaucoma surgery devices are implants that target the Schlemm's canal, enhancing aqueous humor draining and thereby reducing intraocular pressure IOP.

How Is The Market Segmented?

- By Product Type: Valved Glaucoma Drainage Devices, Non-Valved Glaucoma Drainage Devices

- By Surgery Type: Conventional Glaucoma Surgery, Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery

- By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

- By Valved Glaucoma Drainage Devices: Ahmed Glaucoma Valve, Baerveldt Glaucoma Implant, Krupin Implant, Others

- By Non-Valved Glaucoma Drainage Devices: Molteno Implant, Schocket Implant, Foster Implant, Others

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Glaucoma Drainage Devices Market?

North America was the largest region in the glaucoma drainage devices market in 2024. The regions covered in the report included Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Antiglaucoma Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antiglaucoma-drugs-global-market-report

Glaucoma Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glaucoma-surgery-devices-global-market-report

Dry Eye Medication Global Market Report 2025 –

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-eye-medication-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.