NATM Announces Strategic Partnership with Synchrony to Empower Member Success in 2025

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NATM Buying Corporation proudly announces a strategic partnership with Synchrony , a leading consumer financial services provider, to deliver customized financing solutions, digital payment features and value-added resources designed to drive sales, enhance customer loyalty and provide a competitive edge for NATM’s members.“We are excited to partner with Synchrony to bring innovative financial solutions to our members, enabling them to better serve their customers and grow their businesses,” said John Riddle, Head of NATM. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering value-driven resources and strategic tools that empower our members to thrive in an ever-changing market.”In an era where consumer preferences are shifting towards premium, connected and energy-efficient products, financing has become a critical driver in the Consumer Electronics, Major Appliance and Mattress/Bedding industries. With average ticket prices rising due to innovation and product bundling, financing options give retailers a powerful tool to reduce barriers to purchase while building stronger customer relationships.“Smart financing solutions not only drive sales, they build customer loyalty and open doors for retailers to thrive,” said Curtis Howse, EVP and CEO of Synchrony’s Home and Auto platform. “Synchrony’s industry-leading financial solutions perfectly align with NATM’s mission to empower its members with tools and resources to succeed. We look forward to working closely with NATM members to drive growth and innovation in the retail space.”Insights from the Consumer Electronics, Appliance and Mattress/Bedding IndustriesThe partnership comes at a pivotal time for the industry, as consumers continue to invest in advanced technologies such as smart appliances, energy-efficient solutions, and high-performance entertainment systems. Financing options not only reduce upfront costs but also allow for multi-product purchases, such as bundled home entertainment or kitchen appliance packages, driving incremental revenue for retailers.Additionally, in an increasingly competitive market, offering flexible and attractive financing terms allows retailers to differentiate themselves, build customer loyalty, and meet the growing demand for affordability and convenience. Synchrony’s expertise in these industries ensures NATM members have the tools to stay ahead in this dynamic environment.Key Elements of the Partnership:Overview: Members will benefit from comprehensive insights into tailored financing solutions, highlighting competitive advantages designed specifically for NATM’s diverse retailer network.Base Program Offerings: The core financing program will feature competitive rates and flexible terms to meet the needs of NATM members across major product categories.Product Committee Engagement: NATM’s four Product Committees—Major Appliances, Luxury Appliances, Consumer Electronics, and Mattress/Bedding—will collaborate with Synchrony to develop and implement discounted rate programs.Launch: The partnership is set to debut in March 2025 with robust analytics in place to measure program success and member impact.About NATM Buying CorporationEstablished in 1970, National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM) is a preeminent national buying co-op that encompasses 11 independent regional retailers within major and luxury appliances, consumer electronics and bedding/mattress sectors. NATM’s members represent over 72% of the U.S. population across major markets. The organization orchestrates member buying and merchandising strategies while fostering an arena for the interchange of ideas. By harmonizing these strategies, NATM not only optimizes value and profitability for its members but also delves into uncharted market prospects. To learn more about NATM visit www.natmcorp.com NATM’s 2025 Vendor Conference will take place in Frisco, Texas July 21-24. This exceptional event allows participants to showcase and demonstrate their products and services in exclusive one-on-one meetings with key buyers from the nation's premier independent retailers. To learn more visit www.NatmVendor.com Media Contact:Kim Shermankim@opendoor-consulting.com

