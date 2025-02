La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Present at Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

MONROE, Mich., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today announced that Melinda D. Whittington, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; Taylor Luebke, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Becks, Director Investor Relations and Corporate Development will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference held at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The presentation will be webcast live on Monday March 3, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET and archived on the Company’s investor relations website at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/.

Investor Relations Contact :

Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538

mark.becks@la-z-boy.com

Media Contact :

Cara Klaer, (734) 598-0652

cara.klaer@la-z-boy.com

About La-Z-Boy :

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities around the world - a mission that began when its founders invented the iconic recliner in 1927. Today, the company operates as a vertically integrated furniture retailer and manufacturer, committed to uncompromising quality and compassion for its consumers.

The Retail segment consists of nearly 200 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and is part of a broader network of over 360 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® that, with La-Z-Boy.com, serve customers nationwide. Joybird®, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, has 12 stores in the U.S. In the Wholesale segment, La-Z-Boy manufactures comfortable, custom furniture for its Furniture Galleries® and a variety of retail channels, England Furniture Co. offers custom upholstered furniture, and casegoods brands Kincaid®, American Drew®, and Hammary® provide pieces that make every room feel like home. To learn more, please visit: https://www.la-z-boy.com/.

