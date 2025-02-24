Submit Release
XOMA Royalty to Present at Investor Conferences in March

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA), the biotech royalty aggregator, announced today members of its Executive Team will participate at the following investor conferences in March.  Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

T.D. Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference (March 3-5, 2025)
Format:
Date:
Time:		 Corporate presentation
Monday, March 3, 2025
11:10AM ET
Location:
Link:		 Boston, MA
https://bit.ly/4jUN9w2
   
Leerink 2025 Global Healthcare Conference (March 9-12, 2025)
Format: Fireside chat
Date: Monday, March 10, 2025
Time: 2:20PM ET
Location:
Link:		 Miami Beach, FL
https://bit.ly/4hxV1Cg


XOMA’s presentations can also be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.xoma.com.  A replay of each presentation will be available and archived on the site for 90 days after the event.

About XOMA Royalty Corporation
XOMA Royalty is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health.  XOMA Royalty acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial and commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.  When XOMA Royalty acquires the future economics, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes.  The Company has an extensive and growing portfolio of assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate).  For more information about the Company and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com or follow XOMA Royalty Corporation on LinkedIn.

XOMA Investor Contact  XOMA Media Contact
Juliane Snowden Kathy Vincent
XOMA Royalty   KV Consulting & Management
+1 646-438-9754   +1 310-403-8951
juliane.snowden@xoma.com kathy@kathyvincent.com

