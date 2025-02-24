Bicara Therapeutics to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors, today announced that Claire Mazumdar, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at Events and Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors. Bicara’s lead program, ficerafusp alfa, is a bifunctional antibody that combines two clinically validated targets, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β). Through this dual-targeting mechanism, ficerafusp alfa has the potential to exert potent anti-tumor activity by simultaneously blocking both cancer cell-intrinsic EGFR survival and proliferation, as well as the immunosuppressive TGF-β signaling within the tumor microenvironment. Ficerafusp alfa is being developed in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, where there remains a significant unmet need, as well as other solid tumor types. For more information, please visit www.bicara.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Investors

Rachel Frank

IR@bicara.com

Media

Dan Budwick

1AB

dan@1abmedia.com

