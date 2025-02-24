BBSI Launches Innovative Applicant Tracking System to Streamline Hiring for Businesses

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of BBSI Applicant Tracking System (ATS), a cutting-edge tool designed to simplify and enhance the hiring process for businesses of all sizes.

In today’s competitive job market, finding and hiring top talent can be a time-consuming challenge. BBSI’s ATS changes the game by offering an intuitive, end-to-end solution that helps businesses attract, manage, and onboard new employees efficiently.

With BBSI’s ATS, businesses can:

Create Job Postings : Easily craft compelling job descriptions and post them on the most popular job boards with just a few clicks.

: Easily craft compelling job descriptions and post them on the most popular job boards with just a few clicks. Track Applicants : Manage candidates throughout the interview process with an intuitive, centralized dashboard.

: Manage candidates throughout the interview process with an intuitive, centralized dashboard. Streamline Onboarding: Provide a seamless, fully electronic onboarding experience to ensure new hires are set up for success.



What sets BBSI’s ATS apart is its full integration with BBSI’s suite of products. Once a candidate is hired, their information flows seamlessly into BBSI’s payroll system, eliminating manual data entry, reducing errors, and saving valuable time for businesses.

"We understand that hiring the right talent is critical to our clients' success," said Gary Kramer, President and CEO of BBSI. "BBSI’s ATS empowers businesses to simplify their hiring process, stay competitive in attracting top talent, and ensure a smooth transition from candidate to employee."

BBSI’s ATS is available now to all BBSI clients. Businesses can learn more by contacting their local BBSI representative or visiting BBSI.com.

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,000 clients across all lines of business and in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860

BBSI@gatewayir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.