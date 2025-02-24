The Honest Company Announces SVP of Supply Chain Appointment





LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, today announced Etienne von Kunssberg as the Company’s new SVP of Supply Chain, effective February 24, 2025.

"We're excited to welcome Etienne as our SVP of Supply Chain at Honest. He is a seasoned supply chain executive with a proven track record of driving efficiencies at top global organizations," said Carla Vernón, CEO of The Honest Company. "A builder and transformer at heart, Etienne shares our passion for delivering cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products guided by our Honest Standard. His deep expertise in consumer and personal care products makes him a valuable addition to our already very strong supply chain team as we continue to strengthen the Honest brand and support our Honest Community."

Reporting directly to Vernón, von Kunssberg will work alongside Honest’s executive leadership team and lead the Supply Chain function. As the head of supply chain, he will support the Company’s day-to-day and long-term agendas to ensure effective operations. With this change Steve Winchell, Chief Innovation Officer, will now direct his focus to driving our Innovation, Safety, and Regulatory work. The Company thanks Winchell for his impressive results across our supply chain during his tenure.

Von Kunssberg brings more than 20 years of experience leading a wide range of organizations through transformation and expansion. Throughout his career, von Kunssberg has supported some of the world’s most recognizable brands where he has driven efficiency, optimized processes, and delivered significant operational changes. He previously held supply chain leadership roles at well-known brands like Dole Packaged Foods and Henkel and brings extensive experience from his tenure at notable companies such as Procter & Gamble and Coty.

"Over the last two years, The Honest Company has had an impressive transformation journey and in today’s shifting supply chain environment, doubling down on efforts in this area is critical as the Company continues on its path of growth. I’m ready to be back in the personal care space and apply my supply chain expertise to Honest’s business,” said von Kunssberg, incoming SVP of Supply Chain at The Honest Company. “I look forward to working with Carla, the leadership team and the entire Supply Chain team to continue to execute the ongoing goals of the Transformation Initiative."

