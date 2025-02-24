U.S. Border Patrol seizes over 160 pounds of narcotics worth more than $1.2 million in two major busts

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the San Diego Sector conducted two significant narcotics seizures last week, intercepting over 160 pounds of illicit drugs during separate vehicle stops.

The first event occurred on Feb. 18, at approximately 2:35 p.m., when agents pulled over a suspicious vehicle traveling north on Interstate 5 near the San Clemente Border Patrol Checkpoint. After a brief interview with the driver, agents requested a Border Patrol K-9 unit to assist with the inspection, which resulted in a positive alert. Agents searched the vehicle and discovered packages consistent with smuggled narcotics in an aftermarket compartment in the floorboard.

Agents transported the vehicle, the presumed narcotics, and the driver to the nearby Border Patrol station and removed a total of 55 cellophane-wrapped packages that tested positive for cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine was 142.96 pounds, with an estimated street value exceeding $1.1 million.

The Drug Enforcement Administration took custody of the cocaine and the driver who is facing narcotics-related charges. The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

The second event occurred on Feb. 19, at approximately 9:28 a.m., when agents stopped a vehicle at the Interstate 15 Temecula Border Patrol Checkpoint in Temecula, California. After a Border Patrol K-9 unit alerted to the vehicle, agents searched the vehicle and discovered a backpack on the front passenger floorboard. In the backpack, agents found bundles consistent with the characteristics of narcotics.

Eight bundles were tested and weighed at the station resulting in 18.51 pounds of fentanyl valued at approximately $143,000.

The driver is facing charges for transportation and possession of a controlled substance for sale and was turned over to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department along with the vehicle and narcotics.

“These seizures underscore San Diego Sector’s unwavering commitment to protecting our communities from the dangers of illicit narcotics,” said San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey D. Stalnaker. “The successful interdiction of these drugs highlights the effectiveness of our Border Patrol agents and K-9 teams in the fight against these criminal organizations.”

In fiscal year 2024, agents in San Diego Sector seized 2,862 pounds of cocaine and 782 pounds of fentanyl. Four months into the current fiscal year, San Diego Sector has already seized over 900 pounds of cocaine, along with over 150 pounds of fentanyl.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance along corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact 911 or San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.