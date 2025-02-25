Well Connected Brands Inc. Certified By the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

Well Connected Brands Inc. | Marketing Agency

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Well Connected Brands Inc. , a business specializing in Marketing for brands that foster physical, emotional and social well-being, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the WBEC West, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.The company’s CEO, Rochelle Reiter stated, "Achieving the Women's Business Enterprise certification is a significant milestone for Well Connected Brands. This certification not only validates our commitment to excellence but also opens doors to a vast network of support, including access to supplier diversity and procurement executives at major U.S. corporations and government entities. We are excited about the new opportunities this brings to collaborate, grow, and contribute meaningfully to our clients and community."The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBEC West is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced and sustainable economy.WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.To learn more about Well Connected Brands please visit wellconnectedbrands.com.About Well Connected Brands Inc.:Well Connected Brands Inc. is a full-service marketing agency dedicated to helping businesses build strong, authentic, and impactful brands. With expertise in Brand Strategy , Digital Marketing, Social Media and Content, Website Design, Experiential Marketing, Consulting and Training, we empower companies to connect with their audiences in meaningful ways. Guided by our core values: Always Grow, Passionate Creativity, Realize Potential, Be Authentic, and Lead with Courage - we craft innovative marketing solutions that drive engagement, foster brand loyalty, and deliver measurable results. At Well Connected Brands, we believe that great marketing starts with a great story, and we’re here to help brands tell theirs with clarity, confidence, and creativity.About WBENC:Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com

