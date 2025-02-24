Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/17/25-2/21/25 

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, February 17 State holiday: Washington and Lincoln Day Tuesday, February 18 Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General Orientation Location: Online 11:00 am: Agency meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 2:15 pm: Agency meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General Wednesday, February 19 Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 1:00 pm: National Association of Attorneys General Orientation Location: Online Thursday, February 20 Throughout the day: Legislative meetings Meeting with Criminal Appeals regarding staffing issues Friday, February 21 10:00 am: Legal issues briefing Location: Office of the Attorney General 2:00 pm: National Association of Attorneys General webinar Location: Online

