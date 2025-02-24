Submit Release
Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/17/25-2/21/25 

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. 

Monday, February 17

State holiday: Washington and Lincoln Day

Tuesday, February 18

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General Orientation  

Location: Online 

11:00 am: Agency meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

2:15 pm: Agency meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General  

Wednesday, February 19

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

1:00 pm: National Association of Attorneys General Orientation 

Location: Online 

Thursday, February 20

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

Meeting with Criminal Appeals regarding staffing issues 

Friday, February 21

10:00 am: Legal issues briefing 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

2:00 pm: National Association of Attorneys General webinar 

Location: Online 

