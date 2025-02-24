Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/17/25-2/21/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, February 17
State holiday: Washington and Lincoln Day
Tuesday, February 18
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General Orientation
Location: Online
11:00 am: Agency meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
2:15 pm: Agency meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Wednesday, February 19
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
1:00 pm: National Association of Attorneys General Orientation
Location: Online
Thursday, February 20
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
Meeting with Criminal Appeals regarding staffing issues
Friday, February 21
10:00 am: Legal issues briefing
Location: Office of the Attorney General
2:00 pm: National Association of Attorneys General webinar
Location: Online
