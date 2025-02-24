Auditor Fitzpatrick announces audit of Moniteau County government

02/24/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has announced the start of a regularly-scheduled audit of Moniteau County, located in central Missouri. The audit officially began with an entrance meeting with county officials on Monday, February 24.

The State Auditor's Office last performance audit of Moniteau County was released in 2017. While the report gave the county a rating of "good" it did find the county failed to have adequate processes in place to track and account for capital assets such as equipment and vehicles. This was the fifth time this concern has been identified in an audit. In 2017, the State Auditor's Office also released an audit of the Moniteau County Collector's Office, which gave the office a performance rating of "fair" as it identified errors in the annual settlement that was filed by the former collector for the previous fiscal year. The report also recommended better procedures for issuing receipts, reconciling bank accounts and accounting for disbursement obligations.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Moniteau County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.