NEW Episode of Accessible Life: A Law That's Helping People Lead ...

In this episode, Chester Finn and BJ Stasio discover how a process called Supported Decision-Making is helping people legally get more independence in their lives. We’ll hear from someone who has benefitted from Supported Decision-Making, as well as a legal expert with OPWDD so you can see if Supported Decision-Making is something that could help you or someone you know.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

