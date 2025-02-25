Global Gestational Diabetes Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

Gestational Diabetes Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Gestational Diabetes Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Gestational Diabetes Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

In recent years, the gestational diabetes market size has seen considerable growth and is expected to rise from $8.37 billion in 2024 to $9.14 billion in 2025, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. The leading factors that pushed this growth during the historic period includes increased risk of diabetes, improved accuracy in measuring blood glucose levels, an increased number of insurance providers, and the steadily increasing population of diabetic patients.

The gestational diabetes market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $12.90 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 9.0%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to a rise in obesity rates, the growing acceptance of cloud-based project arrangements, an increased usage of diabetes-related devices and apps, and an overarching increase in public health consciousness.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20818&type=smp

What Drives The Gestational Diabetes Market Growth?

The primary driver behind the growth of the gestational diabetes market is the increasing population of obese individuals. The obese population, defined as individuals whose body mass index BMI is 30 and above, have significantly high levels of body fat which pose serious health risks. This population is growing due to several factors including sedentary lifestyles, increased consumption of high-calorie, processed foods, genetic predispositions, and limited access to healthy food and exercise options. Gestational diabetes treatment is absolutely crucial for this group of population as they are at a higher risk of insulin resistance and excessive weight gain during pregnancy which could result in complications for both mother and baby if left unmanaged.

Who Are The Key Players In The Gestational Diabetes Market?

Key players operating in the gestational diabetes market include major companies like Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Dexcom Inc, Biocon Limited, LifeScan Inc, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Trividia Health Inc., Nipro Diagnostics, Inc., Sernova Corp., ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., Peptron Inc., Roche Diabetes Care, DiabetOmics Inc, Merck & Co. Inc., and Medtronic plc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gestational-diabetes-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Gestational Diabetes Market?

Companies in the gestational diabetes market are focusing on the development of technologically advanced products such as diagnostic kits for gestational diabetes. These kits provide quick and accurate methods for early detection of the condition. Case in point, in August 2024, DirectSens GmbH, an Austria-based biotechnology company, launched the XpressGT RUO kit. This diagnostic kit is designed to diagnose gestational diabetes, endometriosis, insulin resistance, and liver disease and is compatible with any available clinical analyzer, delivering results in just 8 minutes.

How Is The Gestational Diabetes Market Segmented?

1 By Types: Type A1, Type A2, Other Types

2 By Treatment: Monitoring, Drug Treatment, Non-pharmacological treatment

3 By Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Other Administrations

4 By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Diagnostic Centers

Subsegments:

1 By Type A1: Diet-Controlled Gestational Diabetes, Exercise-Controlled Gestational Diabetes

2 By Type A2: Insulin-Controlled Gestational Diabetes, Oral Medication-Controlled Gestational Diabetes

3 By Other Types: Pre-Gestational Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes With Complications

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Gestational Diabetes Market?

North America was the largest region in the gestational diabetes market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, according to the report.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-diabetes-management-global-market-report

Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetes-care-devices-global-market-report

Pet Diabetes Care Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-diabetes-care-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports from 27 industries and across 60+ geographies. We pride ourselves on offering comprehensive, data-rich research, supported by in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders. Our resources include 1,500,000 datasets that can help you stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.