AstraZeneca PLC Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. February 21, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises AstraZeneca PLC ("AstraZeneca PLC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AZN) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 23, 2022 and December 17, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). AstraZeneca PLC investors have until February 21, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The lawsuit claims that during the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the following: (1) AstraZeneca was involved in insurance fraud in China; (2) this led to increased legal risks in China, culminating in the detention of the AstraZeneca China President by Chinese authorities; (3) AstraZeneca downplayed its legal risks; (4) once revealed, the situation could severely impact AstraZeneca’s operations in China; and (5) as a result, the defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and future prospects were either false, misleading, or lacked a reasonable foundation at all relevant times. The lawsuit asserts that when the truth became known, investors suffered financial losses.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.